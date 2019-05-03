Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Data analytics the game changer for SMEs

Mind Your Business: Data analytics the game changer for SMEs

12:14 mins

Synopsis: The economies of Asean's member states are dominated by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In one of the fastest growing regions in the world, SMEs now have an important opportunity to increase their competitiveness if they are to survive and grow in a highly competitive marketplace. Data analytics can be that dividing factor, as Mr Gibu Mathew, vice-president and general manager of Asia-Pacific, Zoho Corp, explains in this podcast.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt