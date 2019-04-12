Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Bridging the limitations of artificial intelligence

Mind Your Business: Bridging the limitations of AI
12:05 mins
Synopsis: Aiming to close the gap between the physical and the virtual world might seem slightly far-fetched, but with human operators behind the wheel, Michael Sayre of Cognicept Systems believes robotics can do what couldn’t be done before.
He is the founder of Cognicept — a service that provides robotics-based human-in-the-loop (HITL) error handling systems, with a vision to bridge the limitations of artificial intelligence.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt