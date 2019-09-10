Money FM Podcast: Maybank Women's eco-weavers meet South-east Asian Artists

Workday Afternoon: Maybank Women's eco-weavers meet South-east Asian Artists

17:38 mins

Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, Claressa Monteiro speaks to Mr. Shahril Azuar Jimin, chief exceutive of Maybank Foundation , Mr. Khairuddin Hori, curatorial director and partner at Chan + Hori Contemporary in Singapore and Mr. Lyle Buencamino, an artist.

They discuss Entwine, Maybank Women’s commitment to local social enterprises and its ongoing efforts to draw attention to sustainable practices.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

