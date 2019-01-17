Money FM podcast: Influence - Liew Mun Leong, author of Sunday Emails From A Chairman

Influence: Liew Mun Leong, ‘Sunday Emails from a Chairman’

Synopsis: Sunday is the typical day-off. But for one business leader, sending emails to his colleagues on Sundays has been a staple for 20 years and is seen as a “labour of love”. Michelle Martin speaks to the chairman of Changi Airport Group and Surbana Jurong - Liew Mun Leong - on his new book Sunday Emails From A Chairman.

