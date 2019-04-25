Money FM podcast: Influence: Jaelle Ang, Co-founder & CEO of The Great Room

Influence: Jaelle Ang, Co-founder & CEO, The Great Room

15:16 mins

Synopsis: Flexible workspaces are driving demand for prime grade office space in Singapore. The sector made up 45 per cent of the net absorption for such space last year - according to a report by real estate services firm Colliers International.

Jaelle Ang, co-founder and CEO of The Great Room, shares why co-working spaces are taking flight and what are future trends she foresees for this space.

