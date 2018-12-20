Money FM podcast: Influence - Christina Teo, founder of an invitation-only C-suite female network she1k

This Money FM podcast hosted by Michelle Martin, features Ms Christina Teo (right), the founder of an invitation-only network of C-suite females in the corporate world.
Published
42 min ago

Influence: Christina Teo, founder of an invitation-only C-suite female network she1k

13:51 mins

Synopsis Launched in Singapore last month, she1k is an invitation-only network of C-suite females in the corporate world. Find out more about the platform and angel investing, from its founder Christina Teo.

Topics: 

