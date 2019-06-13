Money FM podcast: Influence - CEO and founder of Smart Walkie Talkie Zhou Wenhan

Influence: CEO and founder of Smart Walkie Talkie Zhou Wenhan

13:35 mins

Synopsis: Entrepreneur Zhou Wenhan created several multiple million-dollar apps before he was 30. He developed Singapore’s first walkie-talkie app VoicePing, which then led to the founding of his next start-up called Smart Walkie Talkie.

The CEO and founder of Smart Walkie Talkie talks about his app development journey and shares how VoicePing is transforming communication for field workers across various industries.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt