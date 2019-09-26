Money FM Podcast: How LaLiga & GCOX are transforming the football fan experience with tokenisation

How LaLiga & GCOX are transforming the football fan experience with tokenisation

11:26 mins

Synopsis: Top professional Spanish football league LaLiga and GCOX are bringing you closer to your favourite football superstars through tokenisation. Ivan Codina, managing director for LaLiga Southeast Asia, South Korea, Japan & Australia, and Sir Dr Jeffrey Lin, CEO of GCOX shares how its bringing exclusive merchandise and services to fans and the global crypto community.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Dear readers,

We are conducting consumer research to find out what types of content you like. Please click on the link below to participate in a short survey which will help us serve you better. Respondents stand a chance to win $100 shopping vouchers and get invited to participate in consumer interviews.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt