Money FM Podcast: Homeless to Entrepreneur

Money and Me: Homeless to Entrepreneur

21:18 mins

Synopsis: Join Michelle Martin, as she speaks to Liyana Dhamirah, founder, Virtual Assistants Singapore and author, Homeless: The Untold Story of a Mother’s Struggle in Crazy Rich Singapore about how she emerged a successful entrepeneur in the face of immense adversity and how we can go about planning our budget plans more effectively.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt