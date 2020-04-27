Money FM Podcast: Doctor World ramps up innovation for Covid-19 pandemic

The Breakfast Huddle: Doctor World ramps up innovation for Covid-19 pandemic

12:53 mins

Synopsis: Doctor World is committed to improving its digital infrastructure to provide relevant, accessible, and affordable healthcare to users at all times. Ms Dawn Lum, business development director, Doctor World, shares about new services and innovation plans during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

