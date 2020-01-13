Money FM Podcast: Difficult for digibanks to be profitable

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: The Breakfast Huddle: Difficult for digibanks to be profitable

14:19 mins

Synopsis: With 21 applicants in the race for a digibank licence, Cyrus Daruwala, Managing Director, IDC Financial Insights Asia/Pacific explains why some may have underestimated the work cut out - including compliance requirements, costs of customer acquisition and funds. He also shares who he's betting on to come out in front.

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt