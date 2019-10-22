Money FM Podcast: CSR in the food & beverage industry - Fika, Konditori, Lickety

Workday Afternoon: CSR in the food & beverage industry - Fika, Konditori, Lickety

16:07 mins

Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, Claressa Monteiro spoke to Tasneem Noor, managing director and founder for Fika Swedish Cafe and Bistro, Konditori Artisan European Bakery and Lickety Waffles and Ice Cream to tell us about the challenges of having strong corporate responsibility in the food and beverage industry, sustainability in their business operations and efforts towards being socially responsible.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

