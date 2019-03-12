Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Shell's VP of diversity and inclusion Lyn Lee

Coffee with Claressa: Shell's VP of diversity and inclusion Lyn Lee

20:37 mins

Synopsis: In honour of International Women's Week, we speak with Shell's first Asian female chief diversity and inclusion officer to execute her job out of Asia.

What is Shell doing to entice more women into the energy industry and how committed it is towards greater diversity within senior management ranks? We find out from Ms Lyn Lee on Coffee with Claressa.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

