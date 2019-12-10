MONEY FM Podcast: Beating cancer with Oncoshot

Workday Afternoon: Beating Cancer with Oncoshot

14:46 mins

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Dr Huren Sivaraj, CEO and co-founder of Oncoshot about how his program provides rapid access to information on suitable clinical trial and treatment options for both cancer patients and oncologists.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MONEY FM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt