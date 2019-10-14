Money FM Podcast: Amazon launches Singapore website, its first in South-east Asia

The Breakfast Huddle: Amazon launches Singapore website, its first in South-east Asia

14:53 mins

Synopsis: Amazon.sg launched here in Singapore this week, the first country in South-east Asia to get Amazon. Henry Low, country manager for Amazon Singapore breaks down the demand for Amazon.sg in Singapore, their focus in terms of product offering and how they deal with competition.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Dear readers,

We are conducting consumer research to find out what types of content you like. Please click on the link below to participate in a short survey which will help us serve you better. Respondents stand a chance to win $100 shopping vouchers and get invited to participate in consumer interviews.

Link: https://sph.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4MwYEyWCtmRKUHH

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt