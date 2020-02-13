Money FM Podcast: Adapting business operations during coronavirus threat

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Prime Time: Adapting business operations during coronavirus threat
12:04 mins
Synopsis: Hosts Howie Lim and Bernard Lim speak to Adrian Tan, veteran human resource practitioner and Apac practice leader of future of work and tech at PeopleStrong.
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt