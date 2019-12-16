Money FM Podcast: 2020 media trends and predictions

The Breakfast Huddle: 2020 Media Trends and Predictions

18:47 mins

Synopsis: According to consultancy Kantar, marketers will also need to navigate the ‘data dilemma,’ meeting consumer demand for relevant, personalised content, without breaching trust and privacy. Pablo Gomez, chief digital officer, Insights Division, APAC, Kantar shares with us 10 trends to look out for.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt