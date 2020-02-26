Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Reducing fossil fuel use in shipping industry

Workday Afternoon: Reducing fossil fuel use in shipping industry

13.05 mins

Synopsis: Host Claressa Monteiro speaks to Simon Bennett, general manager of sustainable development with the China Navigation Company about reducing fossil fuel burning in shipping and what the company is doing to encourage fellow industry players to do the same.

