MONEY FM 89.3 Podcast: How the SBF-YBLN HOPE Fund can help SMEs?

(From left to right) Alex Chua, CEO, Goldbell Financial Services Pte Ltd and Mark Lee, CEO, Sing Lun Industrial Pte Ltd.
(From left to right) Alex Chua, CEO, Goldbell Financial Services Pte Ltd and Mark Lee, CEO, Sing Lun Industrial Pte Ltd.PHOTO: The Peak Magazine and The Business Times
Published
1 hour ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Your Money: How the SBF-YBLN HOPE Fund can help SMEs?

7:35 mins

Synopsis: Mark Lee, CEO of Sing Lun Industrial Pte Ltd and Alex Chua, CEO of Goldbell Financial Services Pte Ltd share how the Singapore Business Federation Young Business Leaders Network's S$5million HOPE Fund can help SMEs.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MONEY FM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

Branded Content