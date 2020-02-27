Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Heng Chee How's response to Budget 2020 manpower initiatives

Prime Time: Heng Chee How's response to Budget 2020 manpower initiatives

12.53 mins

Synopsis: In Career 360, Bernard Lim speaks to Mr Heng Chee How, NTUC deputy secretary-general, about Budget 2020 measures to resolve prevailing manpower concerns like job retention, mid-career changes and the nation’s talent strategy.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MONEY FM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt