MONEY FM 89.3 Podcast: Helping SMEs through Covid-19

Prime Time: Helping SMEs through Covid-19

10:42 mins

Synopsis: To help small and medium businesses in Singapore cope with the current Covid-19 environment, ARA Asset Management, Straits Trading Company, and JL Family Office recently announced the launch of a SME Help Fund. To find out more we are joined by Janice Koh, chief commercial officer of MIN-terest, the crowdfunding platform that administers the SME Help Fund.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MONEY FM 89.3

