Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Discussing Budget 2020 plans and Aware’s grassroots policy wishlist

Your Money: Discussing Budget 2020 plans and Aware’s grassroots policy wishlist

9:47 mins

Synopsis: The Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) invited 50 members from the public to come together to brainstorm their own caregiving-related recommendations, to be incorporated into Aware's grassroots policy wishlist as a special feature of its Budget 2020 submission.

Shailey Hingorani, head of advocacy and research at Aware, shares more in this Money FM podcast.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MONEY FM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg



Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt