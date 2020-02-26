Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Budget 2020 review

This Money FM podcast panel reviews the Budget 2020 statement. (From left): Money FM presenters Ryan Huang, Elliott Danker, Ho Meng Kit, CEO, Singapore Business Federation, Alan Lau, Head of financial services tax, KPMG Singapore, Alvin Liew, senior
This Money FM podcast panel reviews the Budget 2020 statement. (From left): Money FM presenters Ryan Huang, Elliott Danker, Ho Meng Kit, CEO, Singapore Business Federation, Alan Lau, Head of financial services tax, KPMG Singapore, Alvin Liew, senior economist, United Overseas Bank, Manisha Tank, Money FM presenter.
Published
2 hours ago

The Breakfast Huddle: Budget 2020 review

34:56 mins

Synopsis: After the release of the Budget 2020 statement, we discuss how Singaporeans and businesses will benefit as we break it down into four segments - GST, Covid-19, Caring for Singaporeans and Sustainability.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MONEY FM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

Branded Content