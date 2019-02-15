MOM mulls over extending Job Redesign Grant for older workers

A government grant to help companies make jobs physically easier for older workers has seen "better-than-expected" take-up, and the Manpower Ministry is considering whether to extend it beyond June this year.

More than 1,750 companies have used the enhanced Job Redesign Grant since July 2016 and this has benefited about 20,000 older workers, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo yesterday. "We'd like to encourage more companies to come on board... Quite often, when they improve the work environment for the seniors, it's not just the seniors who benefit, the rest of the workforce also benefits," she said.

The ministry had aimed to get 700 companies on board and help 3,000 workers over three years with the grant, which was updated in 2016 after its launch in 2013.

The grant gives companies up to $300,000, or up to 80 per cent of the costs of projects, to create physically easier, safer and smarter jobs for workers aged 50 and older.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa staff whose jobs have been improved under the grant, Mrs Teo said projects to redesign jobs may not require heavy capital expenditure. "Today, much of the technologies are readily available. It's a question of how you marry the technology with the work processes and make it work for the company."

She said MPs gave interesting suggestions in Parliament on Wednesday on ways to support seniors in employment. This is something very high on the ministry's list of priorities, she added.

She also disclosed that the Work-Life Grant is also under review to strengthen it to encourage more companies to implement flexible work arrangements.

The Job Redesign Grant is part of the WorkPro scheme to help local workers and encourage age-friendly workplaces. In July 2016, the cap for the grant was doubled to $300,000 for projects targeting older workers.

Rasa Sentosa, for example, sought the grant for two new projects last year. One involved tagging all towels with RFID or radio frequency identification so that they can be counted easily, and the other installed buzzers in poolside umbrellas so staff can identify guests who need service more easily.

One in 10 of its 373 staff are at least aged 55, said its human resources director Darren Lim, and the hotel is looking for technological tools to make older workers' jobs easier and lighter. He said: "In Singapore, good workers are very precious, and good workers who want to stay with you are even more precious."

Mr N. Xavier, 52, who mans the poolside towel stand, said that on busy days, about 1,000 towels have to be manually counted before and after they are sent to the laundry.

Now, a wave of a wand - or scanner - over the towel cart and the count is done automatically. More importantly, the count will be accurate, he added.