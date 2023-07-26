Microsoft’s Azure slowdown overshadows optimism about AI growth

SAN FRANCISCO – Microsoft Corp. posted tepid quarterly sales growth and forecast a continued slowdown in its Azure cloud-services business, overshadowing optimism about customer interest in new artificial intelligence-powered products. The shares dropped almost 4 per cent in late trading.

While overall results in the period ended June 30 topped analysts’ projections, Azure revenue growth slipped to 27 per cent, excluding currency impacts, from 31 per cent in the previous quarter. The world’s largest software maker projected that Azure gains would slow further in the current quarter, and said it would increase spending to expand data centers for new cloud service – while expecting only a gradual increase in AI revenue.

Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has unveiled an array of new AI programs – based on models from partner OpenAI – for most of Microsoft’s major product lines, and demand has been strong for internet-based services that let customers use the OpenAI technologies.

Still, the company’s Office productivity suite including AI isn’t yet broadly available, and overall spending on Azure services and Office applications is easing after several years of rising corporate investments. The company’s lackluster Azure outlook stifled some hopes that the new offerings would jump-start growth in a business that has fueled the company’s revival for the past decade but has decelerated in recent years.

“While Microsoft is better positioned than other cloud providers to monetize new AI investments, we think it can take a few quarters for that growth to kick in,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anurag Rana.

The shares fell as low as US$335 in extended trading following the report and forecast, after closing at US$350.98 in New York. The stock rose 18 per cent in the three months ending in June, outpacing the 8.3 per cent increase in the S&P 500 Index in that period. Last week, shares of Microsoft reached a record high on expectations for new AI products.

Azure revenue growth for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, which ends in September, will be 25 per cent to 26 per cent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said on a conference call. In the same period a year earlier, Azure sales jumped 42 per cent, and they gained 48 per cent in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Hood said the recent period’s Azure growth rate was at the high end of what she had forecast, noting that she was “quite pleased with that number.” It’s typical for customers to try to get the most of cloud-based products they have already purchased, she said in an interview, but she expects less of an impact to Microsoft’s results in the coming quarters.

On the call, Nadella said Azure sales in 2023 represented more than half of the company’s total US$110 billion of cloud-related revenue, the first time that Azure has reached that milestone. It also marks a gain from Azure revenue of about US$34 billion in fiscal 2022 – a figure disclosed as part of the US Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit seeking to halt Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc.

Some of the growth was fueled by Azure OpenAI, Microsoft’s cloud service for businesses that want to use OpenAI’s artificial-intelligence tools. The offering now has 11,000 customers, Nadella on a conference call following the software maker’s fourth-quarter earnings report. That compares with the 4,500 that Microsoft reported in mid-May.

“I’m very encouraged by the pace of adoption of our AI tools,” Hood said in the interview.

Profit in the period ended June 30 was US$2.69 a share and sales rose 8 per cent to US$56.2 billion, the software maker said in a statement Tuesday. For the fiscal fourth quarter, analysts on average had estimated US$2.56 a share in earnings and US$55.5 billion in sales, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Annual sales growth moderated to 7 per cent in 2023, the company said, after five straight years of increases above 10 per cent. Microsoft fired 10,000 workers in the March quarter, including in key businesses like Azure and security software. The Redmond, Washington-based company made a smaller number of additional layoffs in July, in areas like sales and support.

The company is increasing spending to expand data centers and purchase chips needed to run complex AI systems.

To make up for the hefty investments, Microsoft is rolling out ways to generate money from those products; earlier this month, the company set a price tag of US$30 a month per user for its Office AI tools, called Microsoft 365 Copilot – on top of what most business customers already pay for the business productivity package, which includes Word, Excel, email and conferencing software. BLOOMBERG