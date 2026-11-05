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Metrocon amends timeline of MOM probe that led to chairman’s quitting, retains his wife as director

On Nov 2, Metrocon Holdings announced that former chairman Alvin Lim resigned after being charged with operating an unlicensed foreign worker dormitory.

SINGAPORE – Metrocon Holdings has corrected its account of former chairman Alvin Lim’s dealings with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) over an unlicensed foreign worker dormitory.

On Nov 2, the Catalist-listed construction engineering company, formerly known as Hatten Land, announced that Lim resigned after being charged with operating an unlicensed foreign worker dormitory.

The dorm was allegedly run by LBD Engineering – Metrocon’s controlling shareholder – at 58A Sungei Kadut Loop between July 2025 and January 2026. Lim serves as LBD’s general manager.

Lim, 35, faces a separate charge alleging that he knew the company lacked a valid licence but allowed it to continue operating the premises as a dormitory.

Privately-held LBD, which has a 64% stake in Metrocon, is owned by Lim and his father Lim Ban Dian.

Neither Metrocon nor any of its subsidiaries has been charged.

In a Nov 5 response to Singapore Exchange queries, Metrocon said Lim attended investigation interviews in February and August, before appearing at MOM in October to answer a charge.

Its previous statement did not disclose the earlier interviews and described the October appearance as an interview.

The company said its earlier account was based on information Lim provided.

It said that a review of correspondence with MOM showed that Lim attended interviews on Feb 19 and Aug 12.

He subsequently appeared at MOM on Oct 2 to answer the charge to be made against him and was released on bail. Metrocon had previously described this appearance as an interview.

Its previous announcement also incorrectly stated that neither Lim nor LBD received further communication from MOM after January until Aug 5.

Metrocon also corrected the date of non-executive and non-independent director Charlotte Tay Tingyin’s interview with MOM to Aug 12, from Aug 7 previously, saying the earlier date was based on information she supplied.

Tay, who is Lim’s wife, was appointed to Metrocon’s board in July 2026.

She also served two terms as an LBD director: from Dec 17, 2025, to Feb 13, 2026, and from April 29 to Aug 18, 2026.

The first term overlapped with part of the period of the alleged offence, although Tay told Metrocon’s nominating committee that she was not involved in operating the premises.

The committee met on Nov 3 to assess her continued suitability as a director, and considered her explanations alongside WhatsApp messages between MOM’s investigating officer and Lim arranging her attendance.

According to Metrocon, the messages described her attendance as being required for her “assistance” in the ongoing matter.

Tay said Lim had told her to attend the Aug 12 meeting, and that she had received no formal order, notice or correspondence from MOM. She was not told that she was under investigation and has not been charged.

She also said she attended MOM on Oct 2 solely to act as Lim’s bailor and has had no further contact from the ministry since then.

Explaining why she did not inform the board about the August meeting before Oct 31, Tay said it was unclear to her that it constituted an interview requiring immediate escalation.

The nominating committee acknowledged that Catalist rules place the responsibility on directors to notify the board of their involvement in an ongoing investigation, but concluded that Tay’s omission was inadvertent, was not made in bad faith and was not an attempt to conceal information. It also took into account her lack of prior experience as a director of a listed company.

The committee said it had identified nothing suggesting that she was involved in the alleged offence. It also viewed her decision to act as Lim’s bailor as a personal act arising from their marriage. As a result, the board agreed that she could remain a director.

Metrocon said on Nov 5 that Tay remains suitable to serve on its board – subject to safeguards – despite her failure to disclose earlier that she had assisted with the investigation.

Under the safeguards adopted, Tay has given a written undertaking to keep the board informed of developments in the investigation. She will also abstain from deliberations and decisions on any proposal to reappoint Lim as chairman.

Tay, together with all directors and executive officers of Metrocon, will attend training conducted by sponsor RHT Capital on continuing disclosure obligations. Directors will also have to provide written confirmations at every scheduled board meeting on whether their regulatory disclosures have changed or any notifiable event has occurred.

The nominating committee will reassess Tay’s suitability when material developments arise, including further contact from MOM, after a Dec 17 court hearing on the Sungei Kadut case and when proceedings against Lim and LBD conclude.

Lim resigned as Metrocon’s chairman effective Oct 29, saying he needed to devote substantial time and resources to personal matters arising from the case. He intends to contest the charge and has expressed interest in returning to the board after the proceedings conclude.

Metrocon previously said the developments were not expected to materially affect its operations or financial performance for the year ending Dec 31. Its business transactions with LBD remained ongoing and unaffected.

Metrocon listed on Catalist in September via a $28 million reverse takeover of embattled Hatten Land, a Malaysia property developer.

Its shares closed on Nov 5 at 22 cents, down 4.4%.