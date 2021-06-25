Commentary

Merging Keppel's O&M unit with Sembmarine a win-win solution

The new entity will be a world-class player, allowing Sembmarine to grow and freeing Keppel of an albatross

Associate Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Yesterday's announcement that Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine are looking to merge their offshore and marine (O&M) businesses to create a single Singapore-based global energy player is probably the biggest non-surprise to hit the market this year. This new entity will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

While the merger details are scant, every investor, his mother and their pet dog was expecting this to happen. My Grab driver too.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 25, 2021, with the headline 'Merging Keppel's O&M unit with Sembmarine a win-win solution'. Subscribe
Topics: 