Mercer’s Martine Ferland knows workplace challenges inside out

I used to think that the journey to the top of the corporate ladder was one relentless slog upwards until I met two CEOs who succeeded despite breaking that mould.
The first was John Donahoe, now chief executive of Nike.
I used to think that the journey to the top of the corporate ladder was one relentless slog upwards until I met two CEOs who succeeded despite breaking that mould.
The first was John Donahoe, now chief executive of Nike.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.