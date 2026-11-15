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Megaspeed says Alice Huang left company in August 2025

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A woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang leaving a restaurant after attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Taipei in May 2025.

A woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang leaving a restaurant after attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Taipei in May 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Megaspeed said on Nov 15 that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose ties to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raised US national security concerns, had officially left Megaspeed on Aug 30, 2025, and had no current role at the Singapore-based company.

“Megaspeed does not comment on Ms Huang’s personal and private matters,” the company added in a statement.

“Megaspeed is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence.”

The company said it conducted “legitimate and lawful business” and had retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.