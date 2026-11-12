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Megaspeed has hired a US law firm to review export control compliance, says Singaporean director

Megaspeed said the US law firm would conduct a comprehensive inventory of its graphics processing units.

SINGAPORE – Megaspeed International, the Singapore buyer of Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence chips that has come under global scrutiny, has engaged a US law firm to review its compliance with American export control laws.

In a Nov 12 statement issued by its Singaporean director Tan Yong Pong, also known as James Tan, the company said the law firm would conduct a comprehensive inventory of its graphics processing units and independently verify its export control compliance practices.

Tan signed off as Megaspeed’s chairman and chief executive.

Previous attempts by The Straits Times to contact him were unsuccessful.

Tan said Megaspeed had also cooperated with inspections by the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, which oversees American export controls.

The company added that it was prepared to cooperate fully with other relevant US government authorities.

“Megaspeed takes its compliance obligations under US export control laws extremely seriously,” Tan said.

He added that compliance was a fundamental priority for the company, which was committed to working constructively and transparently with the US government.

The statement comes amid scrutiny of Megaspeed’s purchases of advanced Nvidia chips, some of which are subject to US export restrictions aimed at limiting China’s access to cutting-edge computing technology.

The Financial Times reported in November that the US authorities had considered placing Megaspeed on a trade blacklist over concerns about possible chip diversion, but a decision had been delayed.

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs said on Oct 31 that investigations into Megaspeed remained ongoing.

Megaspeed said it welcomed appropriate government scrutiny and was committed to demonstrating through concrete actions that it operated responsibly and in accordance with applicable US laws.

Megaspeed was previously known as 7Road International, a Chinese gaming company with ties to state-backed investors.



Huang Le, or Alice Huang – who was reported to have had an affair with Nvidia chief Jensen Huang – joined the company as a director and managing director in March 2023, around the same time it was renamed.

She left Megaspeed on Nov 10, 2023, the same day Tan and another individual, Kang Kai, were appointed directors.

Kang left the board of the Singapore-registered company on Dec 28, 2023, but his name still appears in the corporate filings of Megaspeed’s overseas subsidiaries.