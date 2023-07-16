Me & My Money: Invest in what you’re familiar with, says entrepreneur

SINGAPORE – Investing in things that he is familiar with and understanding the long-term risks involved is entrepreneur Huang Yen Kun’s financial strategy.

Most of his portfolio now comprises commercial and residential properties in Singapore and in other places such as Taiwan. While he used to own various successful eateries such as Dozo Restaurant and fine-dining establishment Joie by Dozo, and had invested in stocks, unit trusts, bonds and dual currency exchange, he now focuses on property investment and growing his brand, Mr Kun, which imports and manufactures speciality products and snacks, such as Lava Cookie Ball.