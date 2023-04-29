Me & My Money: $2m spent on rental could have been used to buy commercial office, says entrepreneur

Mr Brien Chua, founder and CEO of Singapore-based home and lifestyle company Sheldon Global, started his first business selling car parts when he was studying microelectronics engineering in Temasek Polytechnic.

Since he was young, Mr Chua has always wanted to steer his own career journey, rather than being part of a bigger moving mechanism. When he was in university, he almost dropped out to open a roti prata cafe.

Upon graduation in 2006, he worked in banks, but somehow, did not feel fulfilled and eventually quit his job in 2008.

Currently, he has nine active businesses in Singapore, all of which are related to his core business of home and living, and retail. They are Houze, Table Matters, Aroma Matters, Creative Polybag, The Life Shop, Sole Mate, Jeju House, GreenShield and ecoHouze. His businesses can be found both online and physically. His wife, 38, is the general manager for his group of companies.

With so many business assets under his care, one of the most important things Mr Chua, 42, takes pains to ensure is that he and his wife have a will, a lesson he learnt the hard way.

Mr Chua’s mother had a major stroke three years back, at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown. To date, she is still in a vegetative state. She did not have a Lasting Power of Attorney, nor did she have a will, and that resulted in a long legal application process for Mr Chua to apply to be a deputy for her.

In March, Mr Chua’s father died from liver cirrhosis. He left no will, no trust, no estate, nor CPF nomination. This meant Mr Chua and his elder sister came under the directive of the inheritance laws of Singapore and a simple transfer of property, or CPF funds, will take significant time to materialise.

“Having been put in this situation twice, my wife and I are clear on one thing – that is, to not put our two kids through the same experience that I am going through. As such, we are in the process of creating our will, and speaking to an estate planner to ensure that all our assets, and businesses are taken care of,” said Mr Chua, who has an 11-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter.

Q. What is in your personal portfolio?

A: I hold assets in US stock market, some cryptocurrencies, and have two properties in Singapore and insurance plans as part of my legacy planning for my kids.

The current allocation is 70 per cent in the property market, 20 per cent in stocks, 5 per cent in crypto and the remaining 5 per cent in insurance (a yearly premium).

The average annual returns of my portfolio have been positive, especially with the sale of my previous home in Joo Chiat in 2022. Had I not sold that property, my overall returns would have been negative, as the value of the US tech stocks that I am still holding on to have dropped significantly.

In the immediate future, I intend to increase my portfolio stakes in US stocks. I enjoy the volatility and liquidity of the market there.

I am also planning to invest more in my businesses, by buying my own commercial property this year, if prices stabilise. After renting offices and warehouses for over 10 years (from 2012 to present), we tabulated a total spend of $2 million in rental, which could have been better used to purchase our own office, had we made the decision to buy a commercial property earlier.