In Good Company

McKinsey head Sternfels on the new global corporation

The consulting firm's global managing partner is steering it and its clients through a world upended by the pandemic

Associate Editor
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As the grandson of World War II aviators and son of a US navy pilot who flew sorties over Vietnam, Bob Sternfels - the global managing partner of McKinsey, who lived his first few years in the Subic Bay region of the Philippines and is himself a flying enthusiast - has it in his genes to navigate challenging weather.

As chief operating officer to global head Kevin Sneader and, since last July, Mr Sneader's successor, the 52-year-old has not only steered through an internal crisis involving a partner revolt against Mr Sneader, but has also had plenty to handle on multiple fronts externally.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 16, 2022, with the headline McKinsey head Sternfels on the new global corporation. Subscribe