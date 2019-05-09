MAS to transfer $45b to GIC for investment

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will transfer $45 billion from the official foreign reserves to sovereign wealth fund GIC this month for longer-term investment.

The transfer is "the excess over what MAS deems necessary to maintain confidence in Singapore's exchange-rate-centred monetary policy", MAS said yesterday. From July next year, it will also disclose information about its foreign exchange intervention operations on a six-monthly basis. Singapore held more than $404 billion in its official foreign reserves as of last month.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS