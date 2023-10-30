MAS sees budding recovery in electronics, financial sectors as global environment turns

SINGAPORE - The Republic’s 2024 economic outlook is contingent on global demand for goods made here, in particular electronic devices and components, its central bank said on Monday (Oct 30).

While the global electronics industry is showing signs of improvement, it could still experience challenging conditions, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its biannual macroeconomic review report.

After two years of strong growth in 2021 and 2022, the global electronics industry has faced an extended slump in demand for goods ranging from mobile phones to personal computers (PCs) amid several rounds of interest rate hikes triggered by persistently high inflation.

Global semiconductor sales recorded its 14th consecutive month of year-on-year contractions in August, although the pace of decline slowed to 7.1 per cent in the July–August period, from 19 per cent in the first half of the year.

The nascent pickup was led mainly by fabless semiconductor companies, which design and develop semiconductor chips and integrated circuits but do not own or operate their own semiconductor fabrication facilities.

These include the designers of graphic processing units used in servers for generative AI (GenAI) applications, said the MAS, referring to chip makers such as Nvidia, Qualcomm and Boardomm which contract foundries such as TSMC and GlobalFoundries to make their chips.

In contrast, most memory and logic chipmakers remained in the doldrums, as producers of IT products such as smartphones and PCs opted to use chips and other parts stored in inventory in favour of new orders.

On the whole, demand for IT products has been tepid in Singapore’s top two final demand markets, China and the United States, MAS said.

Hence, while there are signs of sustained demand from expansions in GenAI, electric vehicles (EVs), internet of things (IoT) and 5G networks, a recovery in the wider sector may take longer than expected.

The MAS noted that major chip companies are forecasting a cautiously optimistic revenue outlook for the coming quarters.

It said that research houses, such as Nomura, Semiconductor Intelligence and Gartner, are anticipating a modest pickup in global chip sales for the rest of 2023, bringing their median full-year forecast to minus 10.3 per cent, compared to minus 15.9 per cent in the first eight months of the year, implying slower growth declines than previously expected.

By next year, the decline in sales is projected to reverse and show growth of 11.8 per cent.