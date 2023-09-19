MAS records highest civil penalties, convictions for financial crimes in latest enforcement report

SINGAPORE – The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) imposed the highest amount in civil penalties and recorded the highest number of convictions for financial crimes from January 2022 to June 2023, compared with previous 18-month periods.

In its fourth enforcement report issued on Tuesday, the regulator said it had imposed nearly $13 million in civil penalties for market abuse cases – the largest amount recorded so far. The civil penalties were handed out for false trading, insider trading and disclosure-related breaches.

A total of almost $7.9 million in composition penalties were handed out in the 18 months, including $7.1 million for anti-money laundering breaches.

Among the high-profile actions taken by the regulator during the period was the $3.8 million fine on three banks and an insurer for their dealings with people linked to the global Wirecard scandal.

In late June, MAS said DBS Bank, OCBC Bank, Citibank Singapore and insurer Swiss Life Singapore were fined for breaching anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing rules relating to the case.

Meanwhile, Noble Group was handed in August 2022 a $12.6 million fine for publishing misleading information in its financial statements, the regulator said.

Last week, MAS said it had imposed a nine-year ban on each of the two co-founders of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital that collapsed in June 2022.

Mr Zhu Su and Mr Kyle Livingston Davies, both aged 36, were issued prohibition orders for providing false information to MAS and breaching business control requirements.

The two men are banned by the Singapore regulator from taking part in the management, acting as a director or becoming a substantial shareholder of any regulated capital market services company in Singapore. They also cannot perform any regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Act.

Between Jan 2022 and June 2023, MAS issued 18 prohibition orders against unfit financial representatives. Of these, 12 individuals were banned from the financial industry for one to five years, five people were banned for six to 10 years, while one person was banned from re-entering the industry for more than 10 years.

As a result of joint investigations with the Singapore Police Force’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), there were 39 people were convicted of market misconduct and related offences, MAS said.

In all, 455 actions were taken, including reprimands, warnings and supervisory reminders.

In 2016, MAS established a dedicated enforcement department to consolidate its enforcement functions across the banking, insurance, capital markets and other regulated sectors.

The report is part of a broader effort to provide greater transparency on the regulator’s enforcement outcomes and strategies.