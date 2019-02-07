MAS named central bank of the year

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has been named the central bank of the year by a London-based journal.

Yesterday's announcement by the journal Central Banking noted that MAS has an "enviable" track record of monetary and financial stability and stands out for its pioneering fintech efforts. At the same time, it implements coherent financial system oversight.

The MAS was also praised for taking action against those linked to the alleged theft of funds from Malaysian state-owned development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

