MAS move to stop Binance.com's payment services here a needed step, say observers

The decision to stop Binance.com operating payment services here is a necessary step, given the scrutiny the cryptocurrency exchange has faced globally, industry observers said.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Thursday that Binance, the operator of Binance.com, has been put on the Investor Alert List.

It noted that the firm may be in breach of the Payment Services Act for carrying out payment services and soliciting such business from Singapore residents without an appropriate licence.

Binance, which has not applied for a licence under the Act, must stop providing payment services to Singapore residents and cease soliciting such business.

The firm's Singapore-registered unit, Binance Asia Services, operates a separate exchange - Binance.sg - and is a separate legal entity.

Binance Asia Services has applied for a licence under the Act and can continue to provide digital payment token services while the application is being processed.

The MAS said that it expects Binance Asia Services to start "an orderly suspension" of transfers of digital payment tokens between Binance.sg and Binance.com.

This means Singapore users would no longer be able to transfer funds between their accounts on Binance.com and Binance.sg.

Blockchain Association Singapore co-chairman Chia Hock Lai told The Straits Times that the MAS has demonstrated its willingness to take action against non-compliant players, which also serves to assure legitimate operators that there is a fair playing ground.

"More importantly, a regulated or exempt entity should not deal with another entity that is on the watch list," he said.

Mr Rudy Lim, chief executive of blockchain solutions firm OIO Holdings, said recent announcements regarding Binance have not surprised industry insiders, noting how Binance.com has been caught up in regulatory concerns for some time.

"Regulations are required to ensure that such platforms do not act in bad faith, and are put in place to protect Singapore traders," he said.

Associate Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the NUS Business School, added: "We don't want a situation where even though Binance Asia Services is a separate legal entity, it becomes a conduit for Singapore residents to participate in Binance.com."

He noted that this will require the Binance entities to unwind the cryptocurrency transactions that take place across the two platforms.

But despite the MAS order for Binance.com to stop providing services to Singapore residents, there are still possible loopholes that some users may exploit, said Mr Chia and Prof Loh.

These include using location spoofing tools such as virtual private networks (VPN) to continue using its services from out of Singapore.

Users cited Binance.com's low trading fees - they are lower than Binance.sg and competitors such as Coinbase and Gemini - and the wide range of cryptocurrencies available on the platform as reasons for trading on it.

Broctagon Fintech Group chief executive Don Guo also noted that Binance.com's size is a key selling point.

He said: "Being a huge exchange with a large user base, it has a bigger liquidity pool, so it's easier for users to execute their trades.

"It's a cycle - with more liquidity, you get more users, and with more users, you have even more liquidity."

Account manager Loo Jia Yi, who has been trading on Binance.com since the start of the year, said she will transfer her funds to Binance.sg and look at other platforms.

Ms Loo, 23, added that while she knew of the scrutiny Binance was facing globally, she was "shocked" that Singapore's regulators would take such a strong stance against the firm.

She is likely to seek out a trading platform that has applied for a licence under the Payment Services Act.

Besides Binance.sg, popular cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Coinhako and Gemini have applied for licences under the Payment Services Act to provide digital payment token services. They can continue to provide services while their applications are being processed.

Platform users told ST that they have yet to receive information from Binance.com or Binance.sg about how they can transfer funds between their accounts.

Brendan, a 33-year-old manager in the food and beverage sector who declined to give his surname, said he would likely hold off on withdrawing his positions on Binance.com until more information on what users can take is made available.

He may incur a net loss if he withdraws them now, he added.

Mr Chia of the Blockchain Association noted that since Binance.com is not regulated by the MAS, Singapore residents should not use the platform as they will not benefit from investor protection rules.

A Binance.sg user who wanted to be known only as Mr Yeo, a 27-year-old marketing manager, said that while the Singapore entity can still provide services with its licence application pending, he would hold off adding to his exposure through the platform for now.

"The Singapore entity may be a separate legal entity, but it's unclear if the issues with Binance.com could also affect Binance.sg getting its licence approved," he said.

"Hopefully there will be more clarity on the Singapore platform soon."