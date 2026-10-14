MAS keeps Singdollar appreciation rate unchanged but warns of elevated inflation

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Unlike most central banks, which target interest rates, MAS uses S$NEER, which is a trade-weighted basket of currencies of Singapore’s major trading partners.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s central bank maintained its monetary policy stance, but warned that persistent energy price pressures from the Iran war will keep inflation elevated well into 2027.



The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Oct 14 that it will keep the rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar’s trade-weighted value unchanged , also called the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band.

Unlike most central banks, which target interest rates, MAS uses S$NEER, which is a trade-weighted basket of currencies of Singapore’s major trading partners.



This is because, in a small and open economy such as Singapore’s – where gross exports and imports of goods and services are more than 300% of gross domestic product (GDP) and almost 40 cents of every dollar spent domestically is on imports – the exchange rate has a much stronger influence on inflation than interest rates.

MAS said: “The current appreciating policy band will allow the S$NEER to continue to strengthen and lean against the anticipated near-term rise in imported inflation, ensuring the gradual easing of inflationary pressures in 2027.”

Faced with sticky inflation amid an unresolved energy shock from the Iran war, MAS has already tightened its policy stance twice in 2026 – in April and July – allowing for a stronger S$NEER that helps dampen the impact of rising import costs.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent was trading at around US$106 per barrel on Oct 14, up more than 70% since the start of the year, as supplies from the Middle East remained constrained amid the Iran war and the conflict between top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

“Since September, energy commodity prices have risen anew and are projected to remain high in the near term,” said the central bank.

Global and regional food prices are also expected to pick up as costlier inputs and adverse weather patterns impact food production.

Firming imported cost pressures in Singapore will keep core and all-items inflation at the current slightly elevated levels in the months ahead, MAS said.

Core inflation, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private transport from all-items inflation, rose to 2.1% on the year in July to August, from 1.5% in the second quarter.

For 2026 as a whole, core inflation is forecast to average 1.5% to 2.0%, while all-items inflation should come in around 2%.

MAS said inflation should ease more discernibly in the second half of 2027 as global energy prices gradually moderate, but with inflation running high all the way to mid-2027, both core and all-items inflation are projected to average 1.5% to 2.5%.

For now, economic growth is not a worry for the central bank.

Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry’s advance estimates released on Oct 14 showed Singapore’s overall GDP grew by 5.4% year on year in the third quarter.

MAS said: “The Singapore economy is expected to continue expanding steadily in the quarters ahead.”