MAS issues guidelines to curb crypto trading promotion to public

The trading of digital payment tokens (DPTs), commonly known as cryptocurrencies, is highly risky and not suitable for the general public, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as it issued guidelines to rein in crypto service providers yesterday.

The guidelines, which take effect immediately, seek to curb crypto trading from being promoted to the public.

MAS said crypto service providers should not market or advertise their services in public areas here, such as on public transport, public websites, social media platforms, and broadcast and print media. They should also not engage third parties such as social media influencers to promote their services.

They can market or advertise only on their own corporate websites, mobile applications or official social media accounts.

Nor should DPT service providers offer physical ATMs, said MAS.

A crypto ATM allows one to connect to a crypto account to buy and sell cryptocurrency. There are fewer than 10 such ATMs here.

However, MAS has not stipulated any penalties for non-compliance. The guidelines come at a time when cryptocurrency continues to gain traction with investors worldwide, including Singapore, which remains an important blockchain hub for many firms.

Last month, Britain's advertising watchdog banned crypto ads by seven companies after finding that the firms were "irresponsibly taking advantage of consumers' inexperience and for failing to illustrate the risk of the investment".

In Singapore, the peak daily trading volume of crypto assets against the Singapore dollar was less than 1 per cent of the average daily turnover on the Singapore Exchange from January to November last year.

But market watchers have noted that the growth of blockchain and cryptocurrencies has sparked heightened interest from retail investors.

MAS granted four licences to provide DPT services from a pool of 180 applications last year.

The quartet are Singapore-based fintech firm Fomo Pay, crypto payments provider TripleA, Australian crypto exchange Independent Reserve, and DBS Bank's brokerage arm DBS Vickers.

Independent Reserve Singapore, which provides digital asset exchange and over-the-counter trading services to people and institutions here, launched an extensive marketing campaign after getting its licence last October.

Its ads were plastered on screens in prime locations and on a fleet of Grab cars.

Mr Raks Sondhi, managing director of Independent Reserve Singapore, told The Straits Times: "We will revisit our retail marketing campaigns to bring them in line with the new MAS guidelines."

MAS said that some DPT service providers have been actively promoting their services and this could encourage consumers to trade cryptocurrencies without fully understanding the risks.

One risk is that crypto prices are prone to sharp speculative swings, MAS said.

Ms Loo Siew Yee, assistant managing director for policy, payments and financial crime at MAS, said: "MAS strongly encourages the development of blockchain technology and innovative application of crypto tokens in value-adding use cases.

"But the trading of cryptocurrencies is highly risky and not suitable for the general public.

"DPT service providers should therefore not portray the trading of DPTs in a manner that trivialises the high risks of trading in DPTs, nor engage in marketing activities that target the general public."

DPT service providers include payment institutions, banks and other financial institutions, as well as applicants under the Payment Services Act.