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Mary Chia’s half-year revenue plunges 88% as it flags uncertainty over ability to stay afloat

Mary Chia said it believes it has sufficient resources to operate for at least another 12 months, taking into account financial support from controlling shareholder Suki Sushi.

SINGAPORE – Beauty and wellness group Mary Chia Holdings’ half-year revenue plunged 88.3 % to $1 .18 mill ion, and it has flagged significant uncertainty over its ability to continue operating.

This was disclosed in the financially troubled Catalist-listed group’s unaudited financial results for the six months ended Sept 30, filed with the Singapore Exchange on Nov 14.

Revenue fell fro m $10.03 m illion in the corresponding period in 2025, mainly because its direct selling business stopped contributing revenue from the start of the financial year in April 2026.

Net profit also fell 94.5% to $23,000, from $422,000 a year earlier.

The group’s short-term liabilities exceeded its short-term assets by $ 12.52 mill ion as at Sept 30, compared with net current liabilities of $12.58 million as at March 31.

Its cash and bank balances stood at $3 94,000, u p from $312,000 six months earlier. However, $8 5,000 was restricted for use by the Singapore tax authority in relation to outstanding tax matters involving a subsidiary, leaving $ 309,000 in cash and cash equivalents.

Enough to keep operating for another 12 months

Mary Chia said these financial conditions indicated material uncertainties that could cast significant doubt on the ability of the group and company to continue operating.

Management nevertheless believes it has sufficient resources to operate for at least an other 12 mo nths, taking into account financial support from controlling shareholder Suki Sushi.

In an undertaking dated Sept 11, Mary Chia’s controlling shareholder, Suki Sushi, pledged to provide financial support for at least 12 months from the authorisation of the group’s audited financial statements for the year ended March 31.

It also agreed not to demand immediate repayment of money owed by the group during that period.

In its Nov 14 filing, Mary Chia reiterated the undertaking but said it had yet to complete its assessment of Suki Sushi’s finan cial abilit y to provide the promised support. The company aims to complete the assessment by Dec 31.

The unaudited results also revealed that Mary Chia had not recognised depreciation of leased assets or finance costs for the July-to-September quarter because its review and reconciliation of accounting records remained incomplete due to limited finance resources.

The company said it would make the necessary accounting adjustments after completing its review.

Its independent auditor Foo Kon Tan had earlier issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group’s audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, after being unable to obtain sufficient evidence to form an audit opinion on several accounting matters.

CPF arrears and court proceedings

Mary Chia’s latest financial results come amid wider financial and legal challenges.

In October, the group admitted that it had failed to disclose Central Provident Fund arrears and court proceedings involving four of its five subsidiaries facing action over unpaid contributions.

The admission followed queries from Singapore Exchange Regulation about why the subsidiaries had been omitted from the company’s Sept 11 announcement.

The group attributed the omission to shortcomings in its internal information consolidation and disclosure assessment processes.

According to the CPF Board’s updated computation on Oct 9, the five subsidiaries had outstanding contributions totalling $103,727, excluding late-payment interest and composite sums.

Mary Chia Holdings and three related parties recently avoided insolvency proceedings brought by lender Fullink Capital, although a dispute remains over default interest, late payment interest and restructuring fees arising from two loans with a combined principal of $350,000.

The High Court confirmed the dismissal of the winding-up and bankruptcy applications on Oct 13, after $651,498.97 was transferred into court on Oct 6 as security pending the dispute’s resolution.

Separately, Mary Chia is seeking to raise $1 million through a proposed subscription of 100 million new shares at one cent each.

The proposed fund raising remains subject to shareholders’ approval at an extraordinary general meeting on Nov 23 and the receipt of the relevant SGX listing approval.

No interim dividend was declared, with the company citing its financial position and the need to conserve cash.