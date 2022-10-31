Markets supported by earnings and hope of Fed pivot

It was another generally positive week on Wall Street, spurred by better-than-expected earnings numbers and hopes that inflationary pressures might be easing.
New York’s Dow Jones index had its fourth consecutive positive week with a 5.7 per cent gain to close at 32,861.80 points. This is the longest winning streak for the marquee index since November 2021.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index gained 3.9 per cent for the week to 3,901.06 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq put on 2.2 per cent to 11,102.45 despite investors dumping the likes of Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta following unimpressive results.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index ended an abbreviated four-session week with a gain of 3 per cent or 89 points to 3,059.19 points.
S-Reits, which had borne the brunt of selldowns in previous weeks on fears of the impact of rising interest rates on their bottom lines, recovered somewhat. In fact, the seven S-Reits ranked among the eight strongest weekly performers on the benchmark index.
The FTSE ST Reits Index ended the week with a 3.4 per cent gain, in line with global Reits, as US Treasury yields weakened slightly.
Manulife US Reit, Keppel DC Reit, Aims Apac Reit, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit and CDL Hospitality Trusts led the S-Reit sector last week.
Sembcorp Marine was in the spotlight last week as its stock surged by some 6 per cent following a recalibration of the terms of its merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M).
In a surprise announcement on Thursday evening, Keppel Corp and Sembmarine announced a revised equity exchange value ratio which is more favourable to the latter’s shareholders. The new 46:54 (Sembmarine:Keppel O&M) ratio, versus the earlier 44:56 ratio, translated to an 8 per cent, or $378 million, reduction to $4.5 billion in the purchase price of Keppel O&M.
Sembmarine’s stock rallied to end the week at 12.6 cents – one of its highest closings over the past 1½ years. Analysts appeared sanguine about the potential for the merger to be approved by shareholders in November, and pointed to the prospect for the enlarged company – with $18 billion in order books – to turn profitable by the end of 2023.
Also in the news was UOB’s record third-quarter profit, which jumped 34 per cent to $1.4 billion, thanks mainly to strong net interest income and higher treasury-related earnings. The results fanned a strong rally by the trio of bank stocks, which collectively gained 4.1 per cent last week.
What we saw in the markets last week reflected a slight inflexion point in sentiment, with investors anticipating (or hoping?) that after the next couple of rate hikes, the United States Federal Reserve will ease up on its hawkish stance.
That is a lot to hope for, and here’s why.
Last Friday’s US core personal consumption expenditure data for September, which is the inflation gauge the Fed uses, came in at 5.1 per cent, higher than the 4.9 per cent in the previous month.
Meanwhile, the labour market, a key driver of inflation, remains tight. This Friday’s jobs and payroll data is expected to show employers adding a strong 200,000 jobs in October on the heels of September’s report, which showed some moderation in payroll creation but still steady growth.
Wage growth is expected to moderate from 5 per cent in September to 4.7 per cent in October, and the unemployment rate is expected to inch up from 3.5 per cent to 3.6 per cent.
Will these numbers be enough to prompt a Fed pivot? Unlikely.
Even if the Fed pivots from the expected 75-basis-point rate hike in November to 50 basis points in December, it will likely continue to keep rates elevated until it sees the inflation trajectory and employment data change course.
Markets are expecting the Fed funds rate to peak at 5 per cent in the first half of 2023, but this is not a surety either. A lot depends on how inflation behaves in the first quarter of the year.
Is it time to do some value hunting?
The current market conditions offer some great bargains. As Mr Thilan Wickramasinghe, regional head of research at Maybank, recently noted, where there is fear, there is opportunity.
He reckons investors should be screening for opportunities in multi-year cyclical themes such as supply chain shifts from North Asia, increasing infrastructure investments, the transition to clean energy and accelerating network effects from digitalisation.
“Sectors that are geared towards these including financials, utilities, construction, energy, supply chain managers, and technology manufacturing are areas to watch,” he noted.
But analysts also advise caution.
“Given continued macro headwinds, investors should not get carried away by the recent rebound in the markets and should remain defensive in the short term,” said Mr Vasu Menon, executive director for investment strategy at OCBC Bank. “If you are looking to pick up oversold and undervalued stocks, buy selectively and with care. Keep to a diversified portfolio to buffer against downside risk and spread fresh purchases over the next six to nine months as a risk management strategy.”
The upcoming Fed policy meeting and US jobs data aside, US corporate earnings will remain in the spotlight this week, which is the busiest of the third-quarter reporting season. So far, 72 per cent of S&P 500 companies have beaten profit forecasts and 70 per cent have beaten revenue estimates, according to FactSet
So the third-quarter earnings numbers this week could continue to provide support for the markets.