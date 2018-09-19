Markets pare early losses after Trump announces fresh tariffs

Investors largely shrugged off the latest tariff barrage from President Donald Trump, with shares across Asia rebounding from steep losses earlier in the day.

Markets took a "been there, seen that" approach yesterday, after initial jitters at news that the United States would impose new tariffs on US$200 billion (S$274 billion) worth of Chinese imports.

North Asian bourses were particularly upbeat after early losses, with Shanghai and Shenzhen both up around 1.7 per cent, while Japan gained 1.41 per cent. Hong Kong and Taiwan also rose.

By contrast, most markets in South-east Asia stayed in the red, but they did pare the early losses.

The Straits Times Index lost nearly 1 per cent at the opening, but at the close was down just 0.07 per cent. Malaysia shed 0.6 per cent, and Jakarta was down 0.21 per cent.

Mr Trump's move to impose 10 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports would by right have roiled markets, but investors took a glass-half-full view.

The levies take effect on Monday, and rise to 25 per cent on Jan 1, which many observers feel may be enough time for a deal to be struck. This latest round of US tariffs brings the total amount of Chinese imports taxed to US$250 billion.

But more volatility is expected after Beijing retaliated last night, imposing tariffs on US$60 billion worth of US imports, sparking fears the US could impose levies on a further US$267 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Economists said there could be a diversion of investment from China to Asean countries, such as Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, as manufacturers seek to shield production from the US tariffs.

Already, some Singapore manufacturers of spices and sauces, solar panels and electronics components that used to export from their Chinese plants to the US are now looking for alternative markets, said Mr Douglas Foo, president of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation.

"Amoy Canning, for instance, sells curry sauces and spices to the US, but is shifting to selling more in Asia and Europe, or exploring new markets in Africa," he added.

Futuristic Store Fixtures, whose biggest market is the US, has spent the past three months preparing for the escalating trade war. The supplier of shelves and other fixtures to retail chains worldwide, including Victoria's Secret, has been shifting brands produced at its Chinese plant to its Malaysia facility to avoid tariffs, said chief executive David Low.

This, in turn, lifted business at the Malaysia plant, which has 200 workers, by 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

"At the same time, we had to get more brands to buy from our China plant or sell more to other markets like the Middle East. We have also had to move brands that used to be produced in Malaysia to China to balance production capacity," he said.

"It was a massive preparation. We had to get workers from both plants to learn new production processes and deal with the huge volume of work."

Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, believes some companies can benefit from the re-routing of supply chains, saying: "Our SMEs have been looking at their own procurement framework on how to fit into the new order of things."

But Singapore's role as a global trade and transport hub exposes it to greater risk as the trade war continues. US and China trade accounts for 20 per cent of Singapore's re-exports, said Maybank Kim Eng analyst Chua Hak Bin, adding: "The trade war will not only hit wholesale trade and transportation and storage, but also the financial sector."

Singapore Business Federation chief executive Ho Meng Kit warned that local companies must be prepared to face uncertainties for the long haul.

"These tariffs change the market dynamics, erode margins and unsettle their strategies. Our businesses must be prepared to... take advantage of trade diversions and reconfigured supply chains," he added.

"They could capitalise on Singapore's extensive free trade agreement network, including with the US, which allows companies to export products duty-free."

