Market Watch
Markets adjusting to new emerging normal
The easy money has been made, and future gains will have to be based on fundamentals
After "talking about talking about" tapering for months, the United States Federal Reserve finally acknowledged the build-up of inflationary pressures, sending markets into a tizzy during the past week.
While suggesting a potential end to its quantitative easing in about two years, the Fed last Wednesday gave no indication as to when it would begin cutting back on its bond-buying programme.
