Markets adjusting to new emerging normal

The easy money has been made, and future gains will have to be based on fundamentals

The New York Stock Exchange building. Last week, the US Federal Reserve indicated at least two rounds of rate hikes in 2023, but done in a measured manner so as not to disrupt financial markets. But the news was enough to trigger a knee-jerk selldown of stocks on Wall Street.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
After "talking about talking about" tapering for months, the United States Federal Reserve finally acknowledged the build-up of inflationary pressures, sending markets into a tizzy during the past week.

While suggesting a potential end to its quantitative easing in about two years, the Fed last Wednesday gave no indication as to when it would begin cutting back on its bond-buying programme.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 21, 2021, with the headline 'Markets adjusting to new emerging normal'. Subscribe
