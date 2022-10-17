Global markets continued to whipsaw last week as investors reacted to crosswinds of news flows and expectations.
After falling earlier in the week, Wall Street rallied on Thursday despite stubbornly high September consumer price numbers.
Global markets continued to whipsaw last week as investors reacted to crosswinds of news flows and expectations.
After falling earlier in the week, Wall Street rallied on Thursday despite stubbornly high September consumer price numbers.
Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 17, 2022, with the headline Q3 earnings to feature in coming weeks amid strong US dollar, high inflation. Subscribe