Market Watch

Actively manage your portfolio amid inflationary environment

Recession unlikely this year; there may still be opportunities for investors: Analysts

Associate Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Runaway inflation. Sharp interest rate hike. Potential stagflation. Surging energy prices. Supply chain shocks.

The sum of all fears hit the market last week, triggering the sharpest stockmarket collapse in two years.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 09, 2022, with the headline Actively manage your portfolio amid inflationary environment. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top