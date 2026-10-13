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Market turns cold on luxury after LVMH’s China letdown

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LVMH on Oct 12 posted a 5% drop in organic sales at its fashion and leather goods division, which generates nearly half of group revenue.

LVMH on Oct 12 posted a 5% drop in organic sales at its fashion and leather goods division, which generates nearly half of group revenue.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LVMH’s weaker-than-expected quarterly fashion and leather goods sales, hit by a deterioration in Chinese consumer demand for its flagship Louis Vuitton brand, have raised fresh doubts about the luxury industry’s recovery prospects.

Four sell-side analysts have cut their target price on LVMH shares by an average 9% following the results, the first quarterly report by a major sector player, expecting the miss to also signal weak performance at some of its competitors.

LVMH shares were down 1.5% by 7.30am GMT (3.30pm Singapore time). Its peers Hermes, Kering and Richemont were down by a similar degree.

Europe’s leading luxury groups, mired in a three-year slowdown, have lost around €330 billion (S$472.79 billion) in market value since the start of 2026, with LVMH alone shedding roughly 40%.

“Despite the recent share price weakness, we expect some further pressure on the space as a whole today, with confirmation that the Chinese cluster seems to have taken a material (and bigger than feared) step down”, JPMorgan analysts said in a note to clients.

Recovery to take time, CFO says

LVMH on Oct 12 posted a 5% drop in organic sales at its fashion and leather goods division, which generates nearly half of group revenue, missing expectations in a Visible Alpha consensus for a 1.8% decline.

The group said a “less buoyant environment” in China impacted its revenues, contributing to 1% organic sales growth overall, excluding currency swings, to €18.5 billion, below expectations for 1.3% growth.

Asked about Louis Vuitton’s recovery prospects in a call with analysts, the group’s Chief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis said: “It takes a bit of time, but I don’t think there are a lot of shortcuts here”.

Adding to investor concerns, growth in LVMH’s watches and jewellery division, home to brands including Bulgari and Tiffany, slowed to 6% from 9% in the first half of 2026, marking a changing trend in one of luxury’s few bright spots. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.