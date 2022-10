What would have been another dismal week for Wall Street stocks turned out to be positive, thanks to better-than-expected third-quarter results and signs of slight stability in bond markets.

The Dow Jones ended the week 4.9 per cent higher at 31,082.56. The S&P 500, which is a broader index of stocks, closed up 4.7 per cent at 3,752.75, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.2 per cent to 10,859.72.