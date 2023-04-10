Market Watch

Market grinds upwards amid concerns about slowing economic growth, rates and uncertain newsflows

Ven Sreenivasan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
The Dow Jones index gained 1.91 per cent through the four days to end at 33,485.29 points - its highest levels since mid-January. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
29 min ago
Published
30 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - It was a data- and news-filled holiday-shortened week as the market weaved through Opec+ output cuts, lower than expected non-farm payroll numbers, rising gold prices, tightening credit spreads and rising treasuries. Meanwhile, things on the banking front remained thankfully quiet.

As the market closed for the Easter long weekend, the United States government on April 7 released numbers showing 236,000 new non-farm jobs being created in March. This was lower than the consensus forecast expansion of 238,000, February’s 326,000 and January’s 472,000 jobs.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top