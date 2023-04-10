Market grinds upwards amid concerns about slowing economic growth, rates and uncertain newsflows

SINGAPORE - It was a data- and news-filled holiday-shortened week as the market weaved through Opec+ output cuts, lower than expected non-farm payroll numbers, rising gold prices, tightening credit spreads and rising treasuries. Meanwhile, things on the banking front remained thankfully quiet.

As the market closed for the Easter long weekend, the United States government on April 7 released numbers showing 236,000 new non-farm jobs being created in March. This was lower than the consensus forecast expansion of 238,000, February’s 326,000 and January’s 472,000 jobs.