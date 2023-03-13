Market buffeted by negative news on multiple fronts

To say the past week has been turbulent for equity markets would be somewhat of an understatement. It has been a case of “rock, rattle and roll” for risk assets.
After being rocked by hawkish statements from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell early in the week, markets were rattled by data showing no signs of cooling in the United States economy (a Fed prerequisite for a freeze on rate increases). By Friday, markets were rolling downhill on news of the largest US bank failure since 2008.
The Dow Jones posted its worst weekly performance since the middle of 2022 as it lost 4.4 per cent over the week to end at 31,909.64 points, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6 per cent for the week to end at 3,861.59. The Nasdaq gave up 4.7 per cent for the week to end Friday’s session at 11,138.89 points as technology stocks received a full-frontal blow from the collapse of tech- and start-up-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index fell back to November 2022 levels at 3,177.43, a net 1.7 per cent decline for the week, largely on the back of sharp selldowns of bank stocks. DBS Bank and OCBC Bank declined 1 per cent each, while UOB was down 2.9 per cent for the week.
The outlook for equities in the near term remains murky.
Mr Powell, in his congressional testimony, warned that faster monetary tightening is necessary if incoming data comes in stronger than expected. He also hinted that the Fed could maintain rates at higher levels for longer (read: no rate cuts in 2023). The comments triggered a sell-off in equities and a sharp spike in the two-year US Treasury yield.
As if to underscore Mr Powell’s point, the US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, more than the 215,000 economists expected following a revised gain of 504,000 in January. Although the unemployment rate edged up to 3.6 per cent in February, from 3.4 per cent in January, it still remains at among its lowest levels in almost five decades.
The market is now pricing in a 60 per cent chance of a 50 basis-point rise in the Fed funds rate later in March, compared with earlier expectations of a 25 basis-point increase.
However, the biggest jolt to the market came late in the week when SVB found itself short on capital and was forced to offload its available-for-sale bonds at a US$1.8 billion (S$2.4 billion) loss. Its call to raise US$2.25 billion to shore up its balance sheet spooked depositors, who rushed to yank out a staggering US$42 billion of deposits by the end of Thursday. By Friday evening, the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp stepped in to take over the bank.
This is the second-largest bank failure in US history, after the 2008 collapse of Washington Mutual. Coming on the heels of earlier troubles for US lender Silvergate Capital Corp, SVB’s collapse highlights how rising interest rates have left some banks laden with low-interest bond investments that cannot be sold in a hurry without losses. Contagion fears have risen as some 20 more regional US banks face a similar liquidity squeeze – no thanks to high-interest deposits, low loan quantum, and razor-thin net interest margins.
Mr Vasu Menon, executive director for investment strategy at OCBC, warns that the potential banking crisis could further damage already frayed sentiment.
“The SVB collapse last Friday is likely to spook investors who are already on tenterhooks due to inflation and interest rate worries,” he said. “No one really saw this coming, not even the Fed. Memories of the US financial crisis in 2008 are still fresh on the minds of many investors who are going to worry if the SVB collapse could be a harbinger of more bad news for the US financial sector, which is the heart of the economy.”
The Fed’s aggressive rate increases appear to be having an impact.
Alas, instead of slowing inflation and cooling the economy, the moves are roiling the US financial system. After the Fed’s miscalculation on its quantitative easing through late 2021, the fear is that it could now be miscalculating on its quantitative tightening.
Mr Nigel Green of investment consultancy deVere Group warned of potential margin erosion for companies as the Fed sticks to its higher-for-longer rates policy.
“Investors should be paying close attention to margins because they can indicate how well a company is managing costs and competing in its industry,” he cautioned. “They can also impact a corporation’s ability to invest in growth opportunities or pay dividends to shareholders.”
To navigate the challenging environment, the DBS Chief Investment Office reiterated the need to stick to “quality plays”.
“This is the year for ‘bottom-up’ stock selection, a year where selecting and staying with winners possessing strong corporate fundamentals will reap dividends,” it advised in a report.
The Singapore bourse has many such companies. For example, the pullback by the trio of local banks in the wake of the SVB crisis provides more attractive entry levels for investors looking to buy into three of Asia’s best-capitalised banks.
One can also look at opportunities provided by shifting strategic market factors, such as the reopening and re-emergence of China. Companies that could have such opportunities include Genting Singapore, CDL Hospitality Trusts, Far East Hospitality Trust, Sasseur Reit (real estate investment trust), Straco Corp, Singapore Airlines and others.
The biggest market-moving event this week – besides the impact of a potential US banking crisis – will be February’s consumer price inflation data on Tuesday and retail sales on Wednesday. These data points can dictate what the Fed will do at its next policy meeting in March.