Market buffeted by negative news on multiple fronts

To say the past week has been turbulent for equity markets would be somewhat of an understatement. It has been a case of “rock, rattle and roll” for risk assets.

After being rocked by hawkish statements from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell early in the week, markets were rattled by data showing no signs of cooling in the United States economy (a Fed prerequisite for a freeze on rate increases). By Friday, markets were rolling downhill on news of the largest US bank failure since 2008.

The Dow Jones posted its worst weekly performance since the middle of 2022 as it lost 4.4 per cent over the week to end at 31,909.64 points, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6 per cent for the week to end at 3,861.59. The Nasdaq gave up 4.7 per cent for the week to end Friday’s session at 11,138.89 points as technology stocks received a full-frontal blow from the collapse of tech- and start-up-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index fell back to November 2022 levels at 3,177.43, a net 1.7 per cent decline for the week, largely on the back of sharp selldowns of bank stocks. DBS Bank and OCBC Bank declined 1 per cent each, while UOB was down 2.9 per cent for the week.

The outlook for equities in the near term remains murky.

Mr Powell, in his congressional testimony, warned that faster monetary tightening is necessary if incoming data comes in stronger than expected. He also hinted that the Fed could maintain rates at higher levels for longer (read: no rate cuts in 2023). The comments triggered a sell-off in equities and a sharp spike in the two-year US Treasury yield.

As if to underscore Mr Powell’s point, the US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, more than the 215,000 economists expected following a revised gain of 504,000 in January. Although the unemployment rate edged up to 3.6 per cent in February, from 3.4 per cent in January, it still remains at among its lowest levels in almost five decades.

The market is now pricing in a 60 per cent chance of a 50 basis-point rise in the Fed funds rate later in March, compared with earlier expectations of a 25 basis-point increase.

However, the biggest jolt to the market came late in the week when SVB found itself short on capital and was forced to offload its available-for-sale bonds at a US$1.8 billion (S$2.4 billion) loss. Its call to raise US$2.25 billion to shore up its balance sheet spooked depositors, who rushed to yank out a staggering US$42 billion of deposits by the end of Thursday. By Friday evening, the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp stepped in to take over the bank.

This is the second-largest bank failure in US history, after the 2008 collapse of Washington Mutual. Coming on the heels of earlier troubles for US lender Silvergate Capital Corp, SVB’s collapse highlights how rising interest rates have left some banks laden with low-interest bond investments that cannot be sold in a hurry without losses. Contagion fears have risen as some 20 more regional US banks face a similar liquidity squeeze – no thanks to high-interest deposits, low loan quantum, and razor-thin net interest margins.

Mr Vasu Menon, executive director for investment strategy at OCBC, warns that the potential banking crisis could further damage already frayed sentiment.

“The SVB collapse last Friday is likely to spook investors who are already on tenterhooks due to inflation and interest rate worries,” he said. “No one really saw this coming, not even the Fed. Memories of the US financial crisis in 2008 are still fresh on the minds of many investors who are going to worry if the SVB collapse could be a harbinger of more bad news for the US financial sector, which is the heart of the economy.”

The Fed’s aggressive rate increases appear to be having an impact.